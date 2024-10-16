Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Jamnagar starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Jamnagar starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Jamnagar for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Jamnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Jamnagar, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Jamnagar and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Jamnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.15 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price