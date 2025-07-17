hamburger icon
Suzuki GSX-8R On Road Price in Gadchiroli

9.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gadchiroli
GSX-8R Price in Gadchiroli

Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Gadchiroli starts from Rs. 10.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki GSX-8R STD₹ 10.75 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki GSX-8R Variant Wise Price List in Gadchiroli

GSX-8R STD

₹10.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
776 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,30,526
RTO
1,11,663
Insurance
32,441
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Gadchiroli)
10,74,630
EMI@23,098/mo
Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Suzuki GSX-8R FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Gadchiroli is Rs. 10.75 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Gadchiroli amount to Rs. 1.12 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Gadchiroli is Rs. 21,790.
The insurance charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Gadchiroli are Rs. 32,441, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

