Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Damoh starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Damoh starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Damoh for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Damoh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Damoh, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Damoh and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Damoh.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.15 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price