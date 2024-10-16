What is the on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R in Damoh? The on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Damoh is Rs. 10.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R in Damoh? The RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Damoh amount to Rs. 55,634, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Damoh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Damoh is Rs. 20,586.