Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Bokaro Steel City starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Bokaro Steel City starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Bokaro Steel City for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Bokaro Steel City includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price