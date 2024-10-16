Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Alwaye starts from Rs. 11.66 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Alwaye starts from Rs. 11.66 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Alwaye for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Alwaye includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Alwaye, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Alwaye and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Alwaye.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 11.66 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price