Suzuki Avenis

Perfect Scooter for City and Highway Use

I?ve owned my Avenis for almost 2 years, and I can confidently say it doesn?t disappoint in terms of looks, styling, or performance. Let?s talk about its cons first. Firstly, the rear tire is too thin, and in my case, it tended to slip, so I had to upgrade it from a 90 to a 110 section tire. Since then, I haven?t had any issues with road grip, and there?s no dip in mileage. Secondly, the seat is quite hard for rides longer than 20-30 km, as it feels like sitting on a stone. Thirdly, the headlight is too weak. Fourthly, the service experience could be better. Now, let's talk about the pros. Firstly, it?s a lightweight scooter that?s easy to maneuver, and the wheels float freely. It provides the required power and speed on highways and is light and easy to handle in city traffic. Secondly, the cons are easily fixable. I?ve changed the rear tire, mirrors, installed a new crash guard, and added auxiliary lights/fog lights for better visibility. Thirdly, the mileage is great?between 42 to 47 kmpl in the city and 54 to 62 kmpl on highways, depending on riding style. Fourthly, the suspension is good for two people, though it feels a little firm when riding solo. Fifthly, there?s plenty of storage space. The floorboard is large enough for luggage, and the front apron has two compartments: one for a 1-liter water bottle and another for storing a mobile phone, with a USB slot for charging on the go. Sixthly, under-seat storage is spacious enough for groceries and other items. Seventhly, it also comes with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, which is accurate 90% of the time. Eighthly, it?s capable of light off-roading. In short, it?s the best scooter available under 1.15 lakh and nearly perfect for this segment.

By: Tahir Khan (Dec 3, 2024)