Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
124.3 cc125 cc
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVTV-belt automatic
Bore
52.5 mm52.4 mm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.9 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,32581,527
Ex-Showroom Price
86,70070,000
RTO
8,9665,600
Insurance
6,6595,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1991,752

