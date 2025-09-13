In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Avenis vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.7 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS