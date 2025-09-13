hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs RayZR 125

Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Avenis vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Rayzr 125
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 83,793₹ 74,960
Mileage55 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc125 cc
Power8.7 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1895 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1280 mm
Height
1175 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L21 L
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
710 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
21.8 L21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14686,928
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79374,960
RTO
9,5035,996
Insurance
6,8505,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
14 Aug 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers