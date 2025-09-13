In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Avenis vs RayZR 125 Comparison