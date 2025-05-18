HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, May 17: 2025 Suzuki Avenis Launched, Mg Windsor Pro Delivery Begins, Hyundai Hybrid Powertrain In Works

Auto recap, May 17: Suzuki Avenis launch, MG Windsor Pro delivery, Hyundai hybrid powertrain & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2025, 08:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Avenis
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Avenis
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Suzuki Avenis arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, May 17.

2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market. It is priced at 91,400 ex-showroom. The standard variant of the scooter is now OBD-2B compliant. This has been done so that the scooter complies with the latest emission norms of the country. The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is available at all Suzuki dealerships across India in four colour options: Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black. The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is powered by a 124.3 cc, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. It delivers a max power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm and is built on Suzuki’s SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
Engine Icon124 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹93,200
Compare
View Offers
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹46,354
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon59.5 kmpl
₹78,684
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹87,042
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Jupiter CNG
Engine Icon124.8 cc MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 95 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant

MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries begin

JSW MG Motor India has commenced deliveries of the Windsor EV Pro in the Indian market. The EV was launched recently and secured 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours. It is the new top-end variant in Windsor's lineup and comes with several new features over the standard Windsor EV.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries begin

Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited has confirmed that they are working on hybrid powertrains for its vehicles. The brand plans to launch 26 products that include 20 internal combustion-powered engine cars (including refreshes) and six electric vehicles. The new vehicles will be launched by FY2030.

Also Read : Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030

Interview: TVS One Make Championship winner Saimah Baig opens up on her racing journey

When it comes to breaking barriers, Indian women are leading the charge. Be it the high-stakes corporate world or a highly competitive race track, there’s no denying that women have arrived conquering new horizons. For Pune-based Saimah Baig, the love affair with racing has been fairly recent, and at just three years young on the race track, the athlete has proven her mettle, winning the TVS One Make Championship. We caught up with Saimah recently to know more about her journey so far and what lies ahead.

Also Read : TVS One Make Championship winner Saimah Baig opens up on her racing journey

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 May 2025, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Avenis Suzuki Avenis MG Windsor MG Windsor Windsor Pro MG Windsor Pro Hyundai TVS electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.