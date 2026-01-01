|Engine
|124.3 cc
The Avenis Standard Edition, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Avenis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Avenis Standard Edition is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Mat Black And Metallic Mat Titanium Silver, Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black Pearl Mira Red, Glossy Sparkle Black Pearl Glacier White, Champion Yellow No 2 Glossy Sparkle Black.
The Avenis Standard Edition is powered by a 124.3 cc engine.
In the Avenis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands or the Suzuki Burgman Street priced between ₹88.38 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs.
The Avenis Standard Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.