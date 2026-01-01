hamburger icon
Suzuki Avenis Front Left View
1/9
Suzuki Avenis Front Right View
2/9
Suzuki Avenis Front View
3/9
Suzuki Avenis Left View
4/9
Suzuki Avenis Rear View
5/9
Suzuki Avenis Seat View
View all Images
6/9

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition

1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Avenis Key Specs
Engine124.3 cc
View all Avenis specs and features

Avenis Standard Edition

Avenis Standard Edition Prices

The Avenis Standard Edition, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Avenis Standard Edition Mileage

All variants of the Avenis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Avenis Standard Edition Colours

The Avenis Standard Edition is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Mat Black And Metallic Mat Titanium Silver, Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black Pearl Mira Red, Glossy Sparkle Black Pearl Glacier White, Champion Yellow No 2 Glossy Sparkle Black.

Avenis Standard Edition Engine and Transmission

The Avenis Standard Edition is powered by a 124.3 cc engine.

Avenis Standard Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Avenis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands or the Suzuki Burgman Street priced between ₹88.38 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs.

Avenis Standard Edition Specs & Features

The Avenis Standard Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition Price

Avenis Standard Edition

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,793
RTO
9,503
Insurance
6,850
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,146
EMI@2,153/mo
Close

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1895 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Height
1175 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21.8 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition EMI
EMI1,937 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,131
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,131
Interest Amount
26,105
Payable Amount
1,16,236

Suzuki Avenis other Variants

Avenis STD

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,441
RTO
10,466
Insurance
6,468
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,375
EMI@2,200/mo
Close

Avenis Special Edition

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,177
RTO
10,720
Insurance
6,478
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,375
EMI@2,222/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

