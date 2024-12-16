HT Auto

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 On Road Price in Palwal

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Right View
1/12
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Right View
2/12
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Engine View
3/12
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Exhaust View
4/12
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Suspension And Mudguard View
5/12
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Palwal
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Goan Classic 350 Price in Palwal

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Palwal starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Palwal.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone₹ 2.66 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone₹ 2.70 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Palwal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Single Tone

₹2.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,000
RTO
18,800
Insurance
12,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Palwal)
2,66,442
EMI@5,727/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Dual Tone

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Alternatives

QJ Motor SRC 500

QJ Motor SRC 500

2.39 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
SRC 500 Price in Palwal
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed 400 Price in Palwal
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson 350

Harley-Davidson 350

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Palwal
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Meteor 350 Price in Palwal
Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

2.15 - 2.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB350RS Price in Palwal

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 News

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shares it's underpinnings with the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs, features and price compared. Check details
16 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the newest bobber to go on sale in the mass-market space
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched: Most expensive 350 cc RE. Here's what it gets
24 Nov 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 23: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch, Ather electric scooters get 8-year warranty
24 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the newest bobber to go on sale in the mass-market space
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber launched in India, priced at 2.35 lakh
23 Nov 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
View all
 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Palwal is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Palwal amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Palwal is Rs. 5,402.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Palwal are Rs. 12,692, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

13.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vida V2

Vida V2

96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Lectrix NDuro

Lectrix NDuro

84,999 - 94,999
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
SYM Joymax Z 300

SYM Joymax Z 300

3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details