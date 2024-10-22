What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Rishikesh? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon in Rishikesh is Rs. 2.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Rishikesh? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon in Rishikesh amount to Rs. 18,933, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Rishikesh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Rishikesh is Rs. 4,558.