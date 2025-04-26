hamburger icon
Bear 650Specs & FeaturesImages

Royal Enfield Bear 650 On Road Price in Ankleshwar

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Left View
1/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Right View
2/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front View
3/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Left View
4/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Left View
5/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Right View
6/14
3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ankleshwar
Bear 650 Price in

Ankleshwar

Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Ankleshwar starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Ankleshwar. The

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Variant Wise Price List in

Ankleshwar
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Bear 650 Broadwalk White

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,39,000
RTO
28,620
Insurance
23,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ankleshwar)
3,90,628
EMI@8,396/mo
Bear 650 Petrol Green

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Wild Honey

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Golden Shadow

₹4.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Two Four Nine

₹4.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Royal Enfield Bear 650 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Ankleshwar is Rs. 4.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Ankleshwar amount to Rs. 30,220, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Ankleshwar is Rs. 7,921.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Ankleshwar are Rs. 23,429, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

