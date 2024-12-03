What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bardoli? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bardoli is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bardoli? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bardoli amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bardoli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bardoli is Rs. 7,921.