Launched in Nov 2024
Category Average: 30.23 kmph
S1 Z: 70.0 kmph
Category Average: 88.45 km
S1 Z: 110.5 km
Category Average: 5.82 hrs
S1 Z: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.82 kwh
S1 Z: 3.0 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75-146 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
Ola Electric S1 Z
₹59,999*
₹62,499*
₹62,180*
₹62,913*
₹62,000*
₹54,999*
₹58,300*
₹61,000*
₹64,151*
₹59,000*
₹56,880*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
10 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
5-8 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
75-146 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
60 km
Range
50-100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
75 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
