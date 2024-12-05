HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ola Electric S1 Z
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Z

Launched in Nov 2024

₹59,999 - 64,999**Ex-showroom price
S1 Z Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 30.23 kmph

S1 Z: 70.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 88.45 km

S1 Z: 110.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.82 hrs

S1 Z: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.82 kwh

S1 Z: 3.0 kwh

Ola Electric S1 Z
Okinawa R30
Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Ola Electric S1 Z Variants
Ola Electric S1 Z price starts at ₹ 59,999 and goes up to ₹ 64,999 (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
STD₹59,999*
70 kmph
75 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Plus₹64,999*
70 kmph
75 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 Z Images

9 images
Ola Electric S1 Z Colours

Ola Electric S1 Z is available in 1 Colour in India.

Silver

Ola Electric S1 Z Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range75-146 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Ola Electric S1 Z comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric S1 Z
EeVe Ahava
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Brisk
YObykes Yo Edge DX
Lectrix SX25
Warivo Motors Nexa
Komaki Flora
Benling India Kriti
Zelio Eeva ZX
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
₹59,999*
₹62,499*
₹62,180*
₹62,913*
₹62,000*
₹54,999*
₹58,300*
₹61,000*
₹64,151*
₹59,000*
₹56,880*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
10 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
5-8 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
75-146 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
60 km
Range
50-100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
75 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingS1 Z vs AhavaS1 Z vs Feisty EVS1 Z vs BriskS1 Z vs Yo Edge DXS1 Z vs SX25S1 Z vs NexaS1 Z vs FloraS1 Z vs KritiS1 Z vs Eeva ZXS1 Z vs eGo T3
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
Popular Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 Z EMI

Select Variant:
STD
70 kmph | 75-146 km
₹ 59,999*
STD
70 kmph | 75-146 km
₹59,999*
Plus
70 kmph | 75-146 km
₹64,999*
EMI ₹1002.86/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

