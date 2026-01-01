hamburger icon
S1 X 3 GenPriceRangeSpecifications
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
1/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Left View
2/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Rear Right View
3/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Top View
4/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Disc View
5/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Foot Rest View
View all Images
6/11

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check Offers

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Prices

The S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh, is priced at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Range

The S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Colours

The S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Porcelain White.

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Battery & Range

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Bounce Infinity E1 priced between ₹55 Thousands - 1.26 Lakhs.

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Specs & Features

The S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh has Charging at Charging Station, Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Pass Switch.

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Price

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,999
Insurance
7,955
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,954
EMI@2,213/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Height
1272 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
CBS
Tyre Size
12 inch
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.4 sec
Range
108 km
Max Speed
101 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
7 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Normal & Eco
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
14 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Sports / Normal / Eco
Pass Switch
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch Colour Display

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 km
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh Offers
Bring Home Ola S1 X : Cash Discount up to Rs. 7,5...
Applicable on s1-x-3-gen2-kwh variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh EMI
EMI1,992 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,658
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,658
Interest Amount
26,837
Payable Amount
1,19,495

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen other Variants

S1 X 3 Gen 3 kWh

₹1.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,07,999
Insurance
8,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,186
EMI@2,497/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

S1 X 3 Gen 4 kWh

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,999
Insurance
8,491
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,490
EMI@2,869/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
Insurance
8,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,579
EMI@2,979/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 X 3 GenvsMagnus G Max
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

55,000 - 1.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 X 3 GenvsE1
Rowwet Eleq

Rowwet Eleq

1.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 X 3 GenvsEleq
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

1.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 X 3 GenvsWolf Plus
Enigma Crink Pro

Enigma Crink Pro

1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 X 3 GenvsCrink Pro

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ola Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details