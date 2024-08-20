Ola Electric Roadster on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 78,680.
The lowest price model
Ola Electric Roadster on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 78,680.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Roadster dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Ola Electric Roadster on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric Roadster is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Indore, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 99,998 in Indore and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh ₹ 78,680 Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh ₹ 88,840 Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
