Ola Electric Roadster On Road Price in Ghaziabad

Ola Electric Roadster Front Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Rear Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Rear Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Front Left View
74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ghaziabad
Roadster Price in Ghaziabad

Ola Electric Roadster on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 84,870. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Ghaziabad. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh₹ 84,870
Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh₹ 95,050
Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh₹ 1.15 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric Roadster Variant Wise Price List in Ghaziabad

X 2.5 kWh
₹ 84,870*On-Road Price
105 Kmph
117 Km
74,999
1,500
8,371
84,870
X 3.5 kWh
₹ 95,051*On-Road Price
117 Kmph
159 Km
X 4.5 kWh
₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124 Kmph
200 Km
3.5 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
116 Kmph
151 Km
View more Variants

Ola Electric Roadster News

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.
Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know
20 Aug 2024
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know
19 Aug 2024
The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec electric motorcycle from the Roadster series with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.05 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know
18 Aug 2024
At the recent launch event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric said, "Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."
Ola Electric's value surges to $6.99B after Roadster series launch
18 Aug 2024
Ola Electric has just launched their first electric motorcycle series called the Roadster and the lineup consists of three models, each with their own sub-variants.
Ola Electric Roadster series: Variants explained
17 Aug 2024
 Ola Electric Roadster News

Videos

Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
