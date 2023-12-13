Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa Lite on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 63,990.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Lite dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Okinawa Lite on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Lite is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Navi Mumbai, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Navi Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Lite STD ₹ 63,990
