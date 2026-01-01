The SX25 Lithium Ion, is priced at ₹71,568 (ex-showroom).
The SX25 Lithium Ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the SX25 Lithium Ion include the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 priced between ₹49.73 Thousands - 73.33 Thousands and the Sokudo Plus priced ₹61.89 Thousands.
The SX25 Lithium Ion has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.