Lectrix SX25
1/1

Lectrix SX25 Lithium Ion

71,568*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SX25 Lithium Ion

SX25 Lithium Ion Prices

The SX25 Lithium Ion, is priced at ₹71,568 (ex-showroom).

SX25 Lithium Ion Range

The SX25 Lithium Ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SX25 Lithium Ion Battery & Range

SX25 Lithium Ion vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the SX25 Lithium Ion include the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 priced between ₹49.73 Thousands - 73.33 Thousands and the Sokudo Plus priced ₹61.89 Thousands.

SX25 Lithium Ion Specs & Features

The SX25 Lithium Ion has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Lectrix SX25 Lithium Ion Price

SX25 Lithium Ion

₹ 71,568*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,999
Insurance
3,569
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,568
EMI@1,538/mo
Lectrix SX25 Lithium Ion Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1870 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1260 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
400 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Bulb
Battery Type
lithium-ion
Lectrix SX25 Lithium Ion EMI
EMI1,384 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
64,411
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
64,411
Interest Amount
18,656
Payable Amount
83,067

Lectrix SX25 other Variants

SX25 Lead Acid

₹ 58,357*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,999
Insurance
3,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,357
EMI@1,254/mo
Lectrix SX25 Alternatives

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

49,731 - 73,326Ex-Showroom
SX25vsAccelero R14
Sokudo Plus

Sokudo Plus

61,889Ex-Showroom
SX25vsPlus
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998Ex-Showroom
SX25vsR30
Komaki Flora

Komaki Flora

61,000Ex-Showroom
SX25vsFlora
Komaki X2 Vogue

Komaki X2 Vogue

60,999Ex-Showroom
SX25vsX2 Vogue
YObykes Yo Edge DX

YObykes Yo Edge DX

62,000Ex-Showroom
SX25vsYo Edge DX

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Mantra Price in Delhi

