RC 160 Launch Date

The KTM RC 160 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

RC 160 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.95 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The KTM RC 160 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 160 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

RC 160 Rivals

Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha R15S, Honda CBR150R, Honda NX200 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 are sought to be the major rivals to KTM RC 160.