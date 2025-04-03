RC 160Specs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
KTM RC 160 Front Left View
UPCOMING

KTM RC 160

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025

₹1.95 Lakhs*Expected price
RC 160 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

RC 160: 160.0 cc

KTM RC 160 Latest Update

RC 160 Launch Date

The KTM RC 160 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

RC 160 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with

KTM RC 160 Variants
KTM RC 160 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.95 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RC 160 STD₹1.95 Lakhs*
160 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

KTM RC 160 Images

1 images
KTM RC 160 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
TransmissionManual
Engine160 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
Popular KTM Bikes

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
