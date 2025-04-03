RC 160 Launch Date
The KTM RC 160 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.
RC 160 Launch Price
It is expected to launch with
RC 160 Launch Date
The KTM RC 160 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.
RC 160 Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.95 Lakhs*.
Specs and Features
The KTM RC 160 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
RC 160 Rivals
Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha R15S, Honda CBR150R, Honda NX200 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 are sought to be the major rivals to KTM RC 160.