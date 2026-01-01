hamburger icon
KTM RC 160 STD

2.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM RC 160 Key Specs
Engine164.2 cc
RC 160 STD

RC 160 STD Prices

The RC 160 STD, is listed at ₹2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RC 160 STD Mileage

All variants of the RC 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RC 160 STD Colours

The RC 160 STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

RC 160 STD Engine and Transmission

The RC 160 STD is powered by a 164.2 cc engine.

RC 160 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RC 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 160 Duke priced between ₹1.71 Lakhs - 1.79 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15 V4 priced between ₹1.69 Lakhs - 1.94 Lakhs.

RC 160 STD Specs & Features

The RC 160 STD has Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

KTM RC 160 STD Price

RC 160 STD

₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,998
RTO
14,799
Insurance
11,801
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,11,598
EMI@4,548/mo
KTM RC 160 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Length
1965 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
701 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
118 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
48 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
164.2 cc
Fuel Type
Engine
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, SOHC, IC Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate, Assist & Slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Split-Trellis Frame (Tubular)
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic fork, 37mm dia, Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Double rate, Canister Monoshock - 6 steps (Adjuster Slots), Travel - 165 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Off-Road,Super Moto
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ignition: Inductive, Compression Ratio: 11.97:1, Single spark, RER6YCA, Engine Kill Switch, Pillion Seat, DRLs,Stand Alarm, Hazard Warning Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" LCD

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
KTM RC 160 STD EMI
EMI4,093 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,90,438
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,90,438
Interest Amount
55,157
Payable Amount
2,45,595

KTM RC 160 Alternatives

KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.71 - 1.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
RC 160vs160 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.69 - 1.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
RC 160vsR15 V4
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
RC 160vsMT 15 Version 2.0
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
RC 160vsKarizma XMR
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
RC 160vsGixxer 250

