KTM RC 160 Front Right View
KTM RC 160 Front Left View
KTM RC 160 Front View
KTM RC 160 Left View
KTM RC 160 Rear Left View
KTM RC 160 Rear Right View
KTM RC 160 Specifications

KTM RC 160 starting price is Rs. 1,85,000 in India. KTM RC 160 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 164.2 cc engine.
1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM RC 160 Specs

KTM RC 160 comes with 164.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of RC 160 starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM RC 160 sits in the ...Read More

KTM RC 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Length
1965 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
701 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
118 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
48 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
164.2 cc
Fuel Type
Engine
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, SOHC, IC Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate, Assist & Slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic fork, 37mm dia, Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Double rate, Canister Monoshock - 6 steps (Adjuster Slots), Travel - 165 mm
Body Graphics
Split-Trellis Frame (Tubular)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Off-Road,Super Moto
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ignition: Inductive, Compression Ratio: 11.97:1, Single spark, RER6YCA, Engine Kill Switch, Pillion Seat, DRLs,Stand Alarm, Hazard Warning Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" LCD

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM RC 160 Variants & Price List

KTM RC 160 price starts at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs .

1.85 Lakhs*
164.2 cc
19 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

