KTM RC 160 comes with 164.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of RC 160 starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM RC 160 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM RC 160 price starts at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs .
₹1.85 Lakhs*
164.2 cc
19 PS
Popular KTM Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026