KTM 890 Adventure R On Road Price in Margao

KTM 890 Adventure R Front Left View
1/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Front View
2/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Rear Left View
3/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Engine And Drive Chain View
4/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Engine View
5/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Front Mudguard And Suspension View
6/10
15.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Margao
890 Adventure R Price in Margao

KTM 890 Adventure R on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 17.68 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 890 Adventure R STD₹ 17.68 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 890 Adventure R Variant Wise Price List in Margao

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹17.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
889 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,80,000
RTO
1,38,400
Insurance
49,147
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Margao)
17,67,547
EMI@37,991/mo
KTM 890 Adventure R Alternatives

UPCOMING
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025

Ducati Multistrada V2 2025

17 Lakhs Onwards
KTM 350 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

12.96 Lakhs
350 EXC-F Price in Margao

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM 890 Adventure R News

The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three adventure motorcycles, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affordable one.
KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Which adventure bike to pick
21 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is a middleweight adventure motorcycle that belts out 103.2 bhp maximum power and 100 Nm of peak torque.
KTM 890 Adventure R in mind? Key facts you must know before buying it
19 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is a middleweight adventure motorcycle that belts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque
KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
14 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The KTM 890 Aventure R Rally comes with a special livery,
2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally
9 Sept 2023
KTM Videos

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
