2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally

KTM has unveiled the all-new 890 Adventure R Rally in the global market. The manufacturer will start accepting pre-bookings on September 20 and it will be limited to just 700 units worldwide. The brand says that the components on the 890 Adventure R Rally are comparable to the 2023 Dakar Rally winner Kevin Benavides’ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally motorcycle.

Powering the 890 Adventure R Rally is an 889 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 103 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM is using a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on Line exhaust system, similar to that used by KTM’s factory racing teams.

In terms of features, KTM will offer a 5-inch TFT display, Offroad ABS, Traction Control, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes, connectivity unit kit and a lot more. The 890 Adventure R Rally model boasts a race-specific rally seat, heavy-duty spoked rims from Excel and rally footpegs as well. Speaking of rims, the front wheel measures 21 inches while the rear one measures 18 inches.

There are carbon tank guards, an aluminium guard for the rear master cylinder and an engine protection grille as well. KTM is also offering Tech Pack which includes Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise Control, Quickshifter+ and Rally Mode. The rear sprocket is sourced from Supersprox, there is additional protection for the forks and WP Xplor Pro suspension from the WP Pro Components program.

In other news, KTM is preparing to unveil the new generation of the 390 Duke in the Indian market soon. The manufacturer has given some significant upgrades to the 390 Duke.

It now looks more aggressive and muscular. The frame and the swingarm have been upgraded. The alloy wheels and the braking hardware are derived from RC 390. The alloy wheels are also lighter and have fewer spokes in them. The engine capacity has been increased from 373 cc to 399 cc and KTM has added several features to the motorcycle as well.

