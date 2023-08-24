2024 KTM 390 Duke to launch soon in Indian market: 5 upgrades you should know

KTM has globally unveiled the 2024 iteration of 390 Duke. People have been waiting for this update eagerly for quite some time now because it brings in some substantial changes. The motorcycle is expected to make its way to the Indian market sometime next year. Here are five things that one should know about the 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Cosmetic changes

KTM has changed the design language radically. Where the previous generation of the 390 Duke looked lean, the new one looks beefy and muscular. There are new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot. The headlamp is new and the Daytime Running Lamp is also larger. The rear has also been redesigned, there is a new split seat setup as well. The exhaust now sits under the belly and the monoshock now has an offset position.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New frame

KTM has updated the frame of the 390 Duke as well. It now has an all-new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New alloy and braking hardware

The braking hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is taken from the RC 390. It now features new rotors that are lighter. The front disc measures 320 mm whereas the rear one measures 240 mm. The alloy wheels are also lighter and have fewer spokes in them. They are also derived from the RC 390.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New features

KTM has added several new features to the 390 Duke. It now comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, elf-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Upgraded engine

The biggest upgrade that people were eager for was the engine. The cubic capacity has been increased from 373 cc to 398 cc. It now puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit.

