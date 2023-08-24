HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Ktm 390 Duke To Launch Soon In Indian Market: 5 Upgrades That You Should Know

2024 KTM 390 Duke to launch soon in Indian market: 5 upgrades you should know

KTM has globally unveiled the 2024 iteration of 390 Duke. People have been waiting for this update eagerly for quite some time now because it brings in some substantial changes. The motorcycle is expected to make its way to the Indian market sometime next year. Here are five things that one should know about the 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
KTM has redesigned the entire motorcycle for 2024.
KTM has redesigned the entire motorcycle for 2024.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Cosmetic changes

KTM has changed the design language radically. Where the previous generation of the 390 Duke looked lean, the new one looks beefy and muscular. There are new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot. The headlamp is new and the Daytime Running Lamp is also larger. The rear has also been redesigned, there is a new split seat setup as well. The exhaust now sits under the belly and the monoshock now has an offset position.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New frame

KTM has updated the frame of the 390 Duke as well. It now has an all-new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
₹2.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ktm 390 Duke 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 390 Duke 2024
₹3.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Hurricane (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Hurricane
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New alloy and braking hardware

The braking hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is taken from the RC 390. It now features new rotors that are lighter. The front disc measures 320 mm whereas the rear one measures 240 mm. The alloy wheels are also lighter and have fewer spokes in them. They are also derived from the RC 390.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model

2024 KTM 390 Duke: New features

KTM has added several new features to the 390 Duke. It now comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, elf-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Upgraded engine

The biggest upgrade that people were eager for was the engine. The cubic capacity has been increased from 373 cc to 398 cc. It now puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Duke KTM KTM India Duke 390 Duke 2024 KTM 390 Duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.