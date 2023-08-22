Third Generation KTM 390 Duke breaks cover globally, India launch next year

KTM has taken the wraps off the third-generation 390 Duke, 250 Duke and 125 Duke motorcycles for the global markets. The 2024 KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke and 125 Duke arrive with a comprehensive redesign, sharper styling, new equipment and a new and larger capacity engine. The new KTM 390 Duke and 125 Duke will make their way to the Indian market later, possibly by early next year.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke and 125 Duke get new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs with a redesigned LED headlamp. The front looks more aggressive, contributed by the new fuel tank design that gets more protruding shrouds with the latest model. The side panels have been revamped and look more muscular while there’s a new split-seat setup with what appears to be a wider rider seat. The rear subframe is now exposed on the new 390 Duke. The bike also gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels and overall, it should get a more commanding road presence than before.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper with the new design and gets a lowered seat height of 800 mm, instead of 820 mm on the current model

The other big update is the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will now power the 2024 KTM 390 Duke. The Austrian bike maker has increased the displacement from 373 cc single-cylinder unit, while the 6-speed gearbox remains the same with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. Power figures from the new engine are yet to be revealed on the 390 Duke but KTM reveals that the new bike gets a bigger airbox, like the latest-gen RC 390 and a new aluminium swingarm.

The new-gen motorcycle goes big on rider aids including launch control, multiple riding modes - Street, Rain and Track - and a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The bike will also get turn-by-turn navigation, a much-awaited feature, along with smartphone connectivity, call/SMS alerts, music control and more. The motorcycle now also comes with launch control, which is a big addition to the equipment list.

The third-gen KTM 390 Duke packs a larger capacity 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. Power figures are yet to be revealed

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke also gets new equipment in the form of a new powder-coated steel trellis frame, 43 mm USD front forks with rebound and compression adjustability with 150 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with preload and rebound adjustment with 150 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a new 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel and cornering ABS. The 2024 390 Duke also gets Supermoto ABS for the first time. The new 390 Duke rides on light 17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres but that could change on the India-spec model when it arrives.

With the 2024 250 Duke and 125 Duke, the bikes will most likely get nearly all the features and hardware upgrades barring a few features like launch control and cornering ABS. Expect all three bikes to arrive in India sometime next year. The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to see a price increment when it arrives by a healthy ₹35,000-40,000 over the current asking price. Furthermore, expect KTM to unveil the new 200 Duke a few months later.

First Published Date: