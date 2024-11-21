KTM 890 Adventure R on road price in Hazaribagh starts from Rs. 17.68 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 890 Adventure R on road price in Hazaribagh starts from Rs. 17.68 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 890 Adventure R dealers and showrooms in Hazaribagh for best offers.
KTM 890 Adventure R on road price breakup in Hazaribagh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 890 Adventure R STD ₹ 17.68 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price