KTM 65 SX on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX dealers and showrooms in Ulhasnagar for best offers.
KTM 65 SX on road price breakup in Ulhasnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 65 SX is mainly compared to KTM 50 SX which starts at Rs. 4.75 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar, Kawasaki KX112 which starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar and Kawasaki KLX230RS starting at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 65 SX STD ₹ 6.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price