What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Kanyakumari? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Kanyakumari is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Kanyakumari? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Kanyakumari amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kanyakumari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kanyakumari is Rs. 12,295.