What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Godhra? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Godhra is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Godhra? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Godhra amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Godhra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Godhra is Rs. 12,295.