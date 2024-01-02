Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 On Road Price in Vijaywada

1.57 - 1.75 Lakhs
W175 Price in Vijaywada

Kawasaki W175 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki W175 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.72 Lakhs in Vijaywada.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki W175 W175 Street₹ 1.57 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 W175 STD₹ 1.63 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 W175 STD₹ 1.75 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 W175 Special Edition₹ 1.72 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

W175 Street
₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
177 cc
W175 STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
177 cc
W175 STD
₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
177 cc
Kawasaki W175 News

Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
8 Dec 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Kawasaki W175 is the brand's most affordable model in India
Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin: 5 things to know about the RE Hunter rival
15 Dec 2022
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
