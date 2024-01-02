Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price
Kawasaki W175 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kawasaki W175 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.72 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is Kawasaki W175 W175 Street and the most priced model is Kawasaki W175 W175 Special Edition.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki W175 dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Kawasaki W175 on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki W175 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Earth Energy EV Evolve R which starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs in Vijaywada and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W175 W175 Street ₹ 1.57 Lakhs Kawasaki W175 W175 STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs Kawasaki W175 W175 STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs Kawasaki W175 W175 Special Edition ₹ 1.72 Lakhs
