Jawa 42 FJ On Road Price in Gwalior

Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
1/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Left View
2/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Right View
3/16
Jawa 42 FJ Cooling System
4/16
Jawa 42 FJ Engine
5/16
Jawa 42 FJ Front Brake View
View all Images
6/16
1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gwalior
42 FJ Price in Gwalior

Jawa 42 FJ on road price in Gwalior starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 FJ top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Gwalior. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte₹ 2.38 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Mystique Copper₹ 2.38 Lakhs
...Read More

Jawa 42 FJ Variant Wise Price List in Gwalior

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke
₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,142
RTO
15,931
Insurance
5,675
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Gwalior)
2,20,748
View more Variants

    Jawa 42 FJ News

    The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
    24 Sept 2024
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are two neo-retro roadsters from competing brands. The Hunter 350 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh and the Jawa 42 FJ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh.
    Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
    12 Sept 2024
    The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and it gets the updated 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jaw 350.
    Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know
    8 Sept 2024
    The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
    Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for
    7 Sept 2024
    The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets 5 colour options
    New Jawa 42 FJ 350 deliveries to begin on October 2
    4 Sept 2024
    Jawa 42 FJ Videos

    The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
    New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
    5 Sept 2024
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
