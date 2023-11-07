Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber On Road Price in Gwalior

2.41 - 2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gwalior
42 Bobber Price in Gwalior

Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Gwalior starts from Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror and the most priced model is Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper

Variants | On-Road Price
Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror₹ 2.55 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper₹ 2.55 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White₹ 2.55 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red₹ 2.55 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Variant Wise Price List in Gwalior

Black Mirror
₹2.55 Lakhs* On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,26,187
RTO
15,833
Insurance
12,494
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Gwalior)
2,54,514
EMI@5,470/mo
Mystic Copper
₹2.55 Lakhs* On-Road Price
334 cc
Moonstone White
₹2.55 Lakhs* On-Road Price
334 cc
Jasper Red
₹2.55 Lakhs* On-Road Price
334 cc
    Jawa 42 Bobber News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror comes with alloy wheels from the factory.
    2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels
    7 Sept 2023
    The 42 Bobber will now boast alloy wheels.
    Jawa 42 Bobber teased once again, will launch on September 7th
    6 Sept 2023
    Jawa 42 Bobber will now get alloy wheels.
    2023 Jawa 42 Bobber teased ahead of launch, will get alloy wheels
    2 Sept 2023
    Ruturaj Gaikwad seen taking delivery of his new motorcycle, Jawa 42 Bobber
    Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home the new Jawa 42 Bobber
    17 Dec 2022
    Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
