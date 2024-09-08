Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 from Classic Legends is an all-new version of the existing Jawa 42, and the model features updated looks and a larger engine. The new model retains the iconic roadster silhouette and has been built as a nod to the founder of the original Jawa brand, František Janeček. Prices of the motorcycle start at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries will begin on October 2, this year.

The 2024 Jawa 42 range differs in terms of style and technical attributes, however several features do carry over. The power unit in the FJ 350 takes shape as an improved version of the same 334cc engine that drives the regular 42. Here are five key highlights of the new Jawa 42 FJ 350: