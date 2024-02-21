HT Auto
HomeNew BikesiVOOMi EnergyJeetOn Road Price in Pune

iVOOMi Energy Jeet On Road Price in Pune

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Left View
1/6
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Front View
2/6
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Right View
3/6
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Battery View
4/6
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Front Tyre View
5/6
iVOOMi Energy Jeet Seat View
View all Images
6/6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
89,999*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Jeet Price in Pune

iVOOMi Energy Jeet on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 93,920. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X₹ 93,920
...Read More

iVOOMi Energy Jeet Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
X
₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
70 Kmph
115 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

iVOOMi Energy Jeet Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Pune
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Pune
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
View similar Bikes
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Price in Pune
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Pune
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Pune

Popular iVOOMi Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  iVOOMi Energy Bikes

    iVOOMi Energy News

    The iVoomi JeetX gets the maximum discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000, while the S1 and S1 2.0 get discounts of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 each
    iVoomi rolls out discounts up to 10,000 on JeetX, S1, & S1 2.0 e-scooters
    21 Feb 2024
    iVOOMi Energy
    iVOOMi Energy offers discounts on its range of electric scooters
    14 Mar 2023
    The iVoomi S1 is available in 4 variants with the top-spec version promising a range of 240 km
    iVoomi S1 electric scooter range launched, promises a range of 240 km
    22 Nov 2022
    iVOOMi Jeet electric scooter
    Following Ola, iVOOMi Energy launches D2C platform to deliver e-scooters
    1 Jun 2022
    The bookings for the new iVoomi S1 electric scooter have already commenced in the Indian market.&nbsp;
    iVoomi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin on May 28, deliveries next month
    24 May 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details