Which is the top variant of iVOOMi Energy Jeet X? The top variant of iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is the ZE-3 kWh.

What are the key specifications of the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X? The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 115-170 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.1-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X have, and what is the price range? The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, ZE-2.1 kWh is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, ZE-3 kWh is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for iVOOMi Energy Jeet X? The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.1-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 115-170 km on a single charge.