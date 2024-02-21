HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Right View
1/18
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Front View
2/18
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Left View
3/18
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Battery View
4/18
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Front Tyre View
5/18
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Handle View
View all Images
6/18

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X starting price is Rs. 89,999 in India. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is available in 4 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
89,999 - 99,999*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.1-3 kWh
Max Speed70 kmph
Range115-170 km
Charging time5 Hrs.
View all Jeet X specs and features

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Alternatives

GT Force One Plus Pro

GT Force One Plus Pro

76,555
Check Latest Offers
Jeet XvsOne Plus Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Jeet XvsEPluto 7G Pro
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Check ECity Zip details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jeet XvsS1 X
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jeet XvsE1
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
Jeet XvsPraisePro

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Variants & Price

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). iVOOMi Energy Jeet X comes in 4 variants. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X's top variant is ZE-3 kWh.

ZE-2.1 kWh
89,999*
70 Kmph
80-120 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
STD
89,999*
70 Kmph
115 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ZE-2.5 kWh
94,999*
70 Kmph
100-140 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ZE-3 kWh
99,999*
70 kmph
115-170 km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
Battery Capacity2.1-3 kWh
Charging Point5 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range115-170 km
Charging Time5 Hrs.
View all Jeet X specs and features

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X comparison with its competitors

Model Name
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
GT Force One Plus ProPURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1Okinawa PraisePro
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹89,999 - 99,999
₹76,555
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
Battery Capacity
2.1-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
Range
115-170 km
110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Add your vehicle to our garage

Popular iVOOMi Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  iVOOMi Energy Bikes

    iVOOMi Energy News

    The iVoomi JeetX gets the maximum discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000, while the S1 and S1 2.0 get discounts of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 each
    iVoomi rolls out discounts up to 10,000 on JeetX, S1, & S1 2.0 e-scooters
    21 Feb 2024
    iVOOMi Energy
    iVOOMi Energy offers discounts on its range of electric scooters
    14 Mar 2023
    The iVoomi S1 is available in 4 variants with the top-spec version promising a range of 240 km
    iVoomi S1 electric scooter range launched, promises a range of 240 km
    22 Nov 2022
    iVOOMi Jeet electric scooter
    Following Ola, iVOOMi Energy launches D2C platform to deliver e-scooters
    1 Jun 2022
    The bookings for the new iVoomi S1 electric scooter have already commenced in the Indian market.&nbsp;
    iVoomi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin on May 28, deliveries next month
    24 May 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    iVOOMi Energy Jeet X FAQs

    The top variant of iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is the ZE-3 kWh.
    The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 115-170 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.1-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, ZE-2.1 kWh is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, ZE-3 kWh is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).
    The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.1-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 115-170 km on a single charge.
    The iVOOMi Energy Jeet X has a charging time of 5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force RYD Plus

    GT Force RYD Plus

    65,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero XF3R

    Hero XF3R

    1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Vespa SXL 150

    Vespa SXL 150

    1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXL 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    70,700 - 82,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXR 125 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Raptor details
    View similar Bikes
    M2GO X1

    M2GO X1

    1.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X1 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters