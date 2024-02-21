|Battery Capacity
|2.1-3 kWh
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
|Range
|115-170 km
|Charging time
|5 Hrs.
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). iVOOMi Energy Jeet X comes in 4 variants. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X's top variant is ZE-3 kWh.
₹89,999*
70 Kmph
80-120 Km
₹89,999*
70 Kmph
115 Km
₹94,999*
70 Kmph
100-140 Km
₹99,999*
70 kmph
115-170 km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|2.1-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|5 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|115-170 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hrs.
|Model Name
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹89,999 - 99,999
₹76,555
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.1-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
|Range
115-170 km
110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
