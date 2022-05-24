iVoomi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin on May 28, deliveries next month

iVoomi Energy has announced that it will initiate the test rides of its upcoming iVoomi S1 electric scooter starting May 28th.

iVoomi Energy has announced that it will initiate the test rides of its upcoming iVoomi S1 electric scooter starting May 28th. These rides will be arranged in a phased manner across some of the major Indian cities including Pune, Nagpur, Gondia, Mumbai, Nanded, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Ahmednagar, Surat, Bhavnagar, Adipur, and Kachh. Following this, the next phase will include the rest of the pan India dealerships by June 05.

The company has further announced that these vehicles will be sold through multiple touchpoints across the Indian cities to enable more customers to experience the battery-powered scooter.

(Also Read: Ola S1 Pro being delivered within 24 hrs of purchase, claims Bhavish Aggarwal)

The bookings for the new scooter have already commenced in the Indian market over the official company website. Interested customers are free to pre-book the scooter at a token amount of ₹749.

The company adds that the new S1 e-scooter is approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and registered by Regional Transport office (RTO). IVoomi Energy is also promising deliveries of the scooter as soon as this June.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Bansal, Managing Director & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy, says, "We are delighted to start with the test ride of our newly launched S1 electric scooter and give potential customers hands-on experience with our product. We are confident that the S1 will be a game-changer in the electric scooter segment and we see this as an opportunity to demonstrate the performance of our solid-state electric motor, which offers a great driving experience and efficiency. "

At the heart of the scooter sits a 2kW electric motor that powers the scooter for a top speed of over 50 kmph. It gets a 60V, 2kWh swappable Li-ion battery pack and delivers a full charge range of 100 km. It is capable of attaining full charge within 3-4 hours of charging.

The pricing of the scooter has been kept at ₹84,999 and it is offered with a unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) feature which gives it an edge over some of its direct rivals. Other than this, Bounce Infinity electric scooter also comes with a similar (BaaS) option.

First Published Date: