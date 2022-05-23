HT Auto
Ola S1 Pro being delivered within 24 hrs of purchase, claims Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window for everyone, exclusively via the Ola app.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 12:43 PM
Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters lined up
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has taken to Twitter to share that the EV startup is now delivering its S1 Pro electric scooters to customers in under 24 hours of purchase. Praising his team for speedy delivery procedure, the entrepreneur noted that while most other brands have months of waiting for their products and even registrations in dealerships take a few days, Ola Electric is at the fore-front with its fast deliveries.

He posted a video showing customers receiving their Ola electric scooters in ‘Hyper Mode’. One customer can be heard saying that he made the payment yesterday and the product has been handed over within 24 hours. “Deliveries now happening in under 24 hours from purchase! Great work by the @OlaElectric team," Aggarwal wrote.

(Also read | EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits)

The EV two-wheeler maker has opened the purchase window for everyone, exclusively via the Ola app. In his Twitter post, he added, “Most other brands have months waiting. Even registrations take a few days in dealerships. The future is here, be a part of it!"

As part of Ola Electric's marketing campaign, Aggarwal had announced that the company will give a free Gerua - coloured electric scooter to customers who can go 200 kilometres on a single charge. The free scooters will be delivered at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, in June. The Gerua electric scooter was announced this year during Holi, only for the S1 Pro variant. The company said it received good response for it.

Ola Electric has also hiked the selling price of S1 Pro electric scooter after the latest purchase window went live. Launched at 1,29,999 in August last year, the S1 Pro now costs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). There has been no change in the pricing of its base variant, S1 e-scooter.

 

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Ola electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
