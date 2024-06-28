One Plus Pro vs Jeet X Comparison

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.