In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
One Plus Pro vs Jeet X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Jeet x
BrandGT ForceiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 76,555₹ 89,999
Range110 km/charge115-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Filters
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
210 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg83.5 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm760 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh2 kWh
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,55594,071
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55589,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6452,021

