iVOOMi Energy Jeet on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 93,920. Visit your nearest iVOOMi Energy Jeet on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 93,920. Visit your nearest iVOOMi Energy Jeet dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. iVOOMi Energy Jeet on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the iVOOMi Energy Jeet is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Chennai, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Chennai and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price iVOOMi Energy Jeet X ₹ 93,920