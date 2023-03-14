iVOOMi Energy offers discounts on its range of electric scooters

HT Auto
EV maker iVOOMi Energy on Tuesday announced that it is celebrating the one-year launch anniversary of its electric scooter JeetX. As part of the celebration, it is offering discounts and deals on all its products - S1, JeetX, and S1 Lite. With discounted prices, these products will be available starting from 70,000 and ranging up to 91,999 across all iVOOMi showrooms.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 13:40 PM
Other deals include inclusion of accessories and insurance at discounted rates. “With the discount offers, we are adding two more levels of security to the riding experience: insurance and vehicle guard," said Ashwin Bhandari, co-founder and CEO, iVOOMi. The discounts and deals offered on the iVOOMi e-scooters will be valid till April 29. “We hope to further excite the customers by providing unbeatable offers and value on their forthcoming purchases," Bhandari added.

The iVOOMi JeetX electric scooter has completed one year in the Indian market and is more secure now with the AIS 156 Certification, under Amendment III Phase 1. The e-scooter is 100% made in India and features a stylish and minimalist design, adding to the overall aesthetic of the product.

The iVOOMi JeetX and S1 offer features such as long battery life, big seats, 12-inch wheels, among others. iVOOMi claims that its scooters have covered over 10 million green kilometers, contributing to environmental sustainability.

In a similar development, EV manufacturer Okaya EV also announced a carnival for its potential customers. Those who buy any Okaya electric scooter will get a chance to win various prizes including an assured cashback of up to 5,000. Customers even stand a chance of winning a three-night and four-day trip to Thailand for one person. The carnival offer is applicable on all electric scooters from the brand and is valid until March 31.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 13:36 PM IST
