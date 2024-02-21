iVoomi rolls out discounts up to 10,000 on JeetX, S1, & S1 2.0 e-scooters

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2024, 15:50 PM
  • The offers extend to the iVoomi JeetX, S1 and S1 2.0 and are applicable up till March 31, 2024.
Electric two-wheeler maker, iVoomi has announced offers and discounts of up to 10,000 on its entire electric scooter range. The offers extend to the iVoomi JeetX which gets the maximum discount of up to 10,000, while the iVoom S1 and S1 2.0 get a discount of 5,000 each. The company is the latest of the EV players to roll out offers and price cuts across their respective offerings in a bid to make electric scooters and bikes more accessible. The offers are available only up till March 31, 2024.

The iVoomi JeetX gets a massive price reduction of 10,000 and now retails at 89,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter stays the same in terms of hardware and comes with a top speed of 65 kmph, and is available in five colour choices.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ prices reduced up to 25,000. Check new prices

The iVoomi S1 gets a discount of 5,000 and is now available at 79,999 (ex-showroom). The budget-friendly e-scooter offers a range of 120 km (claimed) with a top speed of 57 kmph. The model can be charged from 0-50 per cent in two hours.

Finally, the iVoomi S1 2.0 electric scooter gets a 5,000 discount as well and now retails at 82,999 (ex-showroom). The model promises a riding range of 110 km (claimed) on a single charge and is available in six colours. More recently, iVoomi announced the option for existing customers to upgrade their e-scooters with cloud-connected services including Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation for a premium of 2,999.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2024, 15:50 PM IST
TAGS: S1 iVoomi S1 iVoomi JeetX iVoomi iVoomi Energy

