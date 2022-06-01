HT Auto
Following Ola, iVOOMi Energy launches D2C platform to deliver e-scooters

iVoomi will announce introduction of its electric vehicle portfolio on June 4th. The customers will be able to directly book the models online and opt for a direct delivery to home.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 01:23 PM
iVOOMi Energy on Wednesday announced that it is set to become the second direct-to-customer (D2C) company in India. The homegrown EV-maker will announce introduction of its electric vehicle portfolio on June 4 and the customers can directly book the models online and opt for a direct delivery to home. “Under this model, the company aims to deliver products at the customer’s doorstep along with a pickup facility to ensure seamless, hassle-free, and cost-effective mobility solutions," the company noted in a recent press release. 

The company's online platform comprise all its electric vehicle including the recently introduced iVoomi S1 electric scooter. This EV will be followed by a range of new EVs soon in the future. The company adds that these models are all iCAT certified and registered by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

iVoomi Energy will initiate the delivery of its electric vehicle starting this June. It will be rolling out its deliveries in Pune and Nagpur, followed by pan-India distribution through its channel partners.

(Also Read: iVOOMi Energy launches two Made-in-India electric scooter models)

Commenting on the same, Sunil Bansal, MD & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy says, “We are excited to announce our plans for the first wave of sales of iVOOMi S1 with the D2C model. We are enabling India’s vision of being a leading global player in the mobility and electric vehicle markets. We are extensively working towards establishing iVOOMi Energy as the most trusted and reliable indigenous electric vehicle company for the masses."

The company said that it is also providing all kinds of digital payment options such as UPI, credit card, debit card, and net banking, over its official website to make the buying experience easy and convenient. 

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 01:23 PM IST
TAGS: iVoomi electric cars electric vehicles iVoomi Energy
