iVOOMi Energy launches two Made-in-India electric scooter models

iVOOMi S1 and Jeet electric scooters come with features such as my scooter, large 30-litre boot space, Parking Assist and USB charging.
By :
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer iVOOMi Energy on Tuesday launched two new 'Made-in-India' e-scooter models, S1 and Jeet, at a price starting at 84,999, in the Indian market.

The Maharashtra-based company, which designs and manufacturers lithium-ion battery packs in-house, currently has over 50 dealerships across western and southern India, and plans to expand its retail footprint to over 150 pan-India next month, it said.

Powered by a 2-KW electric motor and a speed of 65 kmph, the high-speed scooter SI comes at 82,999 while the premium scooter Jeet has been rolled out in two variants-Jeet and Jeet pro, which carry a price tag of 82,999 and 92,999, respectively, the company said in a release.

(Also read | Full charge in 5 min? Ola Electric partners StoreDot for fast charging cell tech)

With swappable batteries, the Jeet and Jeet pro features a 1.5kw and 2-kW battery pack respectively, offering a range of up to 130 km on a single charge.

Ivoomi said it has immaculately designed its EVs with a vision to further drive India's electric future mission and support the concerted efforts across the aisle for green mobility and electric vehicles.

The newly-launched electric vehicles cater to the needs of Indian consumers who are early adopters and also wish for world-class technology for daily commuting on highways and traffic-induced roads, it said.

"After two years of extensive research and development, our team has developed, designed, and indigenised products that are proven in and on the Indian roads and eco-system.

"We understand the Indian consumers and their driving conditions which are grounds for our suspensions, high ground clearance along with an enlarged legroom," said Sunil Bansal, Founder-MD, iVOOMi Energy.

iVOOMi has taken up the challenge of developing a better and greener future which motivates it to keep designing, developing, and deploying various technologies integrated within its EVs, he added.

The two offerings also come with the latest features such as find my scooter, a large 30-litre boot Space, and Parking Assist and USB charging.

iVOOMi has manufacturing plants in Noida, Pune, and Ahmednagar besides R&D centres in Pune. 

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
