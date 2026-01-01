hamburger icon
Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Front Left View
1/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Left View
2/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Right View
3/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Engine View
4/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Headlight View
5/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Speedometer View
6/8

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112

45.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1834 cc
View all Chieftain Dark Horse specs and features

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Prices

The Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112, is listed at ₹45.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Mileage

All variants of the Chieftain Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Colours

The Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 is available in 2 colour options: Quartz Gray, Stealth Gray Azure.

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Engine and Transmission

The Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 is powered by a 1834 cc engine.

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Chieftain Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chieftain Limited priced between ₹34.26 Lakhs - 34.4 Lakhs or the Indian Springfield Dark Horse priced between ₹29.56 Lakhs - 41.96 Lakhs.

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Specs & Features

The Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 has Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Display.

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Price

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112

₹45.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,92,000
RTO
3,27,360
Insurance
82,057
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,01,417
EMI@96,753/mo
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Length
2503 mm
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Kerb Weight
383 kg
Height
1237 mm
Saddle Height
673 mm
Width
1063 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
127.74 PS
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
180.32 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1834 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-Cooled PowerPlus
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
110 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Hydraulic Preload Adjustment
Front Suspension
43 mm Inverted Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112 EMI
EMI87,078 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
40,51,275
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
40,51,275
Interest Amount
11,73,387
Payable Amount
52,24,662

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse other Variants

Chieftain Dark Horse STD

₹32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,99,999
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,99,999
EMI@68,780/mo
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsChieftain Limited
Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

29.56 - 41.96 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsSpringfield Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsStreet Glide
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsK 1600 Bagger
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsChieftain Power Plus Limited
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsK 1600 Grand America

