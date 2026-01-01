The LEO V3, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The LEO V3 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LEO V3 is available in 5 colour options: Bold Black, Pearl Blue, Red Gloss, Silver Shine, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the LEO V3 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Lectrix NDuro priced between ₹95 Thousands - 100 Thousands.
The LEO V3 has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.