Hop Electric LEO Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range95 - 120 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.4 - 2 kWh
- Motor Power2.2 - 2.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hop Electric LEO
|Rs. 84,360Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|98 kg
|Drum
|-
|Steel rim
|110 km
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.5 kW
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|LEOVSTrion
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|LEOVSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|LEOVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|LEOVSChetak
|Honda Activa E
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|119 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|102 km
|4-5 Hours
|6 kW
|LEOVSActiva E
|Ampere Nexus
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|162 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|3 Hours
|3.3 kW
|LEOVSNexus
Hop Electric LEO is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.2-2.5 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.4-2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|95-120 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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