PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/19

HOP ELECTRIC LEO

₹84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Hop Electric LEO Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    95 - 120 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.4 - 2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.2 - 2.5 kW
View All LEO SpecsView specs icon

Hop Electric LEO Variants

Hop Electric LEO price starts at ₹ 84,360 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hop Electric LEO comes in 3 variants. Hop Electric LEO's top variant is V3.
3 Variants Available
LEO LS
₹84,360*
25 kmph
95 km
LEO HS
₹97,504*
52 kmph
120 km
LEO V3
₹1.05 Lakhs*
70 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hop Electric LEO Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Sept 2026
India's automotive component industry faces a ₹39,000 crore inventory issue and technology capability gap among MSMEs, hindering future growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Indian automakers are expanding overseas to counter tariffs, meet localization demands, and navigate geopolitical challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The tender for 6,230 electric buses has been postponed again, continuing delays in the PM E-Drive scheme.Read Full Story

Hop Electric LEO Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with LEO.
Hop Electric LEO
E3 Trion
VS
Hop Electric LEOSelect model
E3 TrionSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Hop Electric LEO comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hop Electric LEO
Hop Electric LEO image
Rs. 84,360Onwards--Scooters98 kgDrum-Steel rim110 km2 Hours 45 Minutes2.5 kW
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWLEOVSTrion
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWLEOVSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWLEOVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-LEOVSChetak
Honda Activa EHonda Activa E imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.45
-Scooters119 kgDiscDrumAlloy102 km4-5 Hours6 kWLEOVSActiva E
Ampere NexusAmpere Nexus imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards-162 NmScooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km3 Hours3.3 kWLEOVSNexus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Hop Electric LEO
TVS NTORQ 125
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Hop Electric LEOSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
TVS NTORQ 125Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Hop Electric LEO Images

Hop Electric LEO Image 1
Hop Electric LEO Image 2
Hop Electric LEO Image 3
Hop Electric LEO Image 4
Hop Electric LEO Image 5
Hop Electric LEO Image 6

Hop Electric LEO Colours

Hop Electric LEO is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Bold black

Hop Electric LEO Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
LEOvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
LEOvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
LEOvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
LEOvsChetak
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
LEOvsActiva E
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
LEOvsQC1

Hop Electric LEO Related News

The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge
Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000
18 Jan 2023
Simple Wave electric scooter launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.09 lakh; Boasts 70L boot space and 243 km of range
Simple Wave electric scooter launched at 1.09 lakh; Boasts 70L boot space and 243 km of range
2 Sept 2026
The Indian automotive industry is moving towards technologies such as electric vehicles, hybrids, hydrogen, fuel cells and autonomous driving. This transition is expected to require higher investment in areas such as research and development, new materials, engineering and workforce training.
Capability gap among MSME suppliers could slow India’s automotive technology shift: Study
2 Sept 2026
VinFast has reaffirmed its India production plans, denying reports of a suspension.
VinFast Doubles Down On India Amid Production Rumours
2 Sept 2026
Check Car Insurance Status Online in India (Latest): VAHAN, IIB and RTO Methods Compared
Check Car Insurance Status Online in India (Latest): VAHAN, IIB and RTO Methods Compared
2 Sept 2026
MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with key three-row electric SUV rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Monthly EMI comparison
2 Sept 2026
View all
 Hop Electric LEO Related News

Hop Electric LEO Specifications and Features

Max Power2.2-2.5 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.4-2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range95-120 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed70 kmph
View all LEO specs and features

Popular Hop Electric Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Hop Electric Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features