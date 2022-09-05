In India, there are 2 Hop Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO, Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 84,360.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Hop Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hop Electric OXO
|₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
|Hop Electric LEO
|₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Hop Electric OXO
|₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
|Hop Electric LEO
|₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs