Best Hop Electric Bikes

In India, there are 2 Hop Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO, Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 84,360. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Hop Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Hop Electric OXO ₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
Hop Electric LEO ₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs
Hop Electric OXO ₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
Hop Electric LEO ₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs

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2 New Hop Electric Bikes found

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Hop Electric OXO Front Left View
1/16

Hop Electric OXO

₹1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.61 kWh
Speed
95 kmph
Range
150 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hop Electric LEO Front Left View
1/19

Hop Electric LEO

₹84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
120 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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