Best Hop Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Hop Electric OXO ₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs Hop Electric LEO ₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs Hop Electric OXO ₹ 1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs Hop Electric LEO ₹ 84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs

In India, there are 2 Hop Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO, Hop Electric OXO, Hop Electric LEO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 84,360. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.