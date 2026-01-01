The LEO LS, is priced at ₹88,194 (ex-showroom).
The LEO LS offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LEO LS is available in 5 colour options: Bold Black, Pearl Blue, Red Gloss, Silver Shine, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the LEO LS include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Lectrix NDuro priced between ₹95 Thousands - 100 Thousands.
The LEO LS has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.